11th annual Samford Scholarship Celebration scheduled for May 17

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford Legacy League. Supporters of the Samford Legacy League's Scholarship Celebration will gather May 17 for the 11th annual event. The fundraiser helps provide Samford University scholarships for students with significant needs.

The 11th annual Samford Scholarship Celebration, sponsored by the Samford Legacy League, will be May 17 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 65 Old Montgomery Highway.

The event helps to fund scholarships for students with significant financial needs and challenging circumstances. In 2018 alone, the celebration brought in about $60,000, which put the Legacy League’s fundraising total at almost $250,000 for the year, according to Sharon Smith, Legacy League director of development.

The evening will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception with David Phelps, Grammy and Dove Award-winning tenor, followed by a 6:30 p.m. seated dinner. Phelps will present a 90-minute concert at 8 p.m. Online reservations have been available since early April at samford.edu/legacyleague, Smith said.

Standard reservations are $115 ($50 tax deductible) and include the dinner and concert; Deluxe reservations are $150 ($70 tax deductible) and include dinner, preferred concert seating, the reception, and photo with Phelps.

Sponsorship opportunities for the celebration, which is open to the public, are also available. Call Smith at 726-2247 for information.

The Legacy League is a service organization with nearly 800 members who are Samford University friends, alumni, parents and employees. The organization has awarded more than $800,000, helping almost 180 students to attend Samford University.

According to Harriet Williams, Legacy League president, the Scholarship Celebration is the culminating event of the league’s year.

“It will be a memorable evening, with fabulous food and a wonderful concert by David Phelps,” Williams said. “And most importantly, it is an evening which will have life-changing impacts on the students who benefit from the scholarships it helps provide.”