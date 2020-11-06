Patriot Park sand volleyball court completed

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Sand Volleyball Court A group of seniors from Homewood High School play a game of volleyball after the group, led by Will Hardin, hung the net as the sand volleyball court at Patriot Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Sand Volleyball Court A group of seniors from Homewood High School play a game of volleyball after the group, led by Will Hardin, hung the net as the sand volleyball court at Patriot Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Sand Volleyball Court A group of seniors from Homewood High School play a game of volleyball after the group, led by Will Hardin, hung the net as the sand volleyball court at Patriot Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The net at the new Patriot Park sand volleyball court was put up Thursday, Nov. 5, completing the project that began in September.

Will Hardin, a student at Homewood High School, started the idea for his Eagle Scout project.

For more information on the court, see our article from the Homewood Star November 2020 issue here.