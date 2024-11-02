Open house kicks off Christmas season with local charm, festive fun

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. Charlie Thomas greets kids as Santa Claus during a previous Holiday Open House. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. Shoppers wander through At Home Furnishings during a past Holiday Open House. Prev Next

Homewood’s 24th consecutive Holiday Open House is just around the bend and, with it, is the start of the Christmas season for many local businesses.

The annual event, sponsored by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, allows retailers along 18th Street South to shine. Typically scheduled for the first Thursday in November, the open house brings visitors from all over the Birmingham area to experience the charm of downtown Homewood while supporting the vibrant business community, Homewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shay Gartman said.

“This is the chamber’s way for us to kick off the holiday season,” Gartman said. “It funnels people to downtown Homewood so they shop small and shop local. And then it gives those stores an opportunity to really showcase their holiday merchandise, and then it just kind of gets people in the spirit of things.”

Scheduled for Nov. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., visitors can expect an evening of food and drinks, a chance for kids to visit with Santa Claus, discounts at participating stores and a trolley running a continuous loop throughout the night.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. Shoppers wander through At Home Furnishings during a past Holiday Open House.

Gartman said the night is the most successful and highly anticipated event on the Commerce’s calendar, so much so that she said there are discussions about holding a similar event in the Edgewood community on Nov. 15. Gartman said the success is owed to the uniqueness of downtown Homewood and the diversity of its business community.

“We have such a great location where you can park and just walk down main street and see all the mom-and-pop stores that have been there for such a long time, like Shaia’s, which has been there for over a hundred years,” Gartman said.

“Homewood has such an eclectic collection of businesses where you really can find something for everyone,” she added. “I mean we’ve got a generator supercenter on 18th Street as well as boutiques and the delicious restaurants that are right there, so you can stop in and grab a bite and then continue shopping.”

Sherry Hartley, owner of Alabama Goods at 2933 18th St. S., said the Holiday Open House is not only a highly anticipated event but an important one for her and her fellow small business owners.

“It’s the most wonderful night. People put it on their calendars,” Hartley said. “For us in particular, and I think probably the other businesses see it this way too, we see that as the official kick-off of the holiday season for our store. That evening is really big for us and then it just kind of goes up from there.”

Reba Myer, a long-time Homewood resident and a Realtor with LAH Sotheby’s International Realty, said the Holiday Open House is a significant part of Homewood’s unique character and vibe. Additionally, Myer said she sees a downstream effect from the event when working with prospective home buyers.

“As a local Realtor, I’m thankful for this community and the support that the Chamber of Commerce gives to all of us to be able to come together, have fun and support one another,” Myer said. “It makes sense that people are drawn to such a lively community when choosing a place to settle.”

To learn more about the Homewood Chamber of Commerce Holiday Open House, visit homewoodchamber.org.