OLS Students Awarded Outstanding Christian Service Award

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students Charles Farr and Maggie Von Hagel are the recipients of the coveted 2020 Outstanding Christian Service Award.

The annual award is traditionally given by the school to a boy and a girl of the graduating eighth grade class who have shown a Christ-like example in their everyday life.

The honorees were chosen based on their constant service to others, as well as their outstanding Christian attitude and behavior.

Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.