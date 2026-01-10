Zoning board denies landscape variance for Reese Street Courtyard project

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Board of Zoning Adjustments

At its Jan. 8 meeting, the Homewood Board of Zoning Adjustments denied a request to reduce the required landscape buffer from 15 feet to 5 feet for a proposed mixed-use development known as Reese Street Courtyard, located at 1707 Reese Street behind Nall Daniels Animal Hospital.

The project, which includes plans for retail, office and medical space along with new parking, has been in development for several years. Board members noted that the plan includes more parking than zoning regulations require, and that the request for reduced landscaping was a result of that design choice — not a hardship caused by the property itself.

In other business, the board: