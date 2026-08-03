Young professionals invited to networking night at Barons game

× Expand Image courtesy of Young Professionals of Birmingham

Young professionals from across the Birmingham area are invited to Regions Field on Tuesday, Aug. 11, for Young Professionals Night, presented by ACCi.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive pregame networking event before the Birmingham Barons take the field. Attendees will have opportunities to meet other professionals, update their professional headshots, participate in trivia and networking activities, and enter raffle prize drawings.

Each Young Professionals Night ticket includes admission to both the networking event and the Barons game, one complimentary drink ticket and a professional headshot. Attendees will also receive $30 off a YP Birmingham membership.

Tickets are available at gofevo.com/event/YP2026.