Yacht Rock concert to kick off Homewood Centennial series

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Arts Council

The Homewood Arts Council will present a Yacht Rock Spectacular concert on Saturday, April 11, from 5-7:30 p.m. at SoHo Square Plaza in downtown Homewood.

The free event will feature a group of regional musicians performing classic hits from the yacht rock era, including songs by artists such as Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs and Kenny Loggins. Performers include Mark Lanter, Allen Barlow, Jon Campbell, Chris Kozak, Desmond Sykes, Daniel Raine and Peyton Grant.

The concert will serve as the kickoff to the Arts Council’s 2026 Centennial Celebration Concert Series. Food and beverage options will be available from nearby businesses, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In case of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, from 3-5:30 p.m.