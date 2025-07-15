World Boccia selects Homewood for International Competition in 2026

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakeshore Foundation Boccia athletes Cassie Mitchell and Nick Taylor discuss strategy at Lakeshore Foundation

The Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) today announced Homewood has been chosen as the host city for the 2026 World Boccia Challenger, scheduled for June 16–23, 2026. The competition will be held at the Lakeshore Foundation, which serves as home for Boccia United States through the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO).

“Lakeshore’s selection to host an international event on our home soil gives us an opportunity to highlight the outstanding facilities at Lakeshore and it gives us a great opportunity to work with city leaders to show off Birmingham as a vibrant and accessible host city,” said Jen Allred, Chief Program Officer at Lakeshore. “As the home for Boccia United States, we are excited for the opportunity.”

The Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger event will bring together elite athletes from around the globe and will mark the first time since 2017 that the United States has hosted a world event for Boccia. The event is one of 11 scheduled for 2026 and will provide a critical opportunity for competitors to earn ranking points toward qualification for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

"It is our great honor to welcome the global boccia community to Birmingham, Alabama," said Dan Williams, President & CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau. "Hosting this important and impactful event reinforces Birmingham's reputation as a premier sports destination, and provides an incredible opportunity to showcase our city’s signature hospitality, world-class venues and vibrant culture. We're grateful for our partners at the Lakeshore Foundation and for our shared commitment to the unifying spirit of sport—bringing people together across borders and abilities."

The competition places Birmingham alongside other major cities such as Ryad, Saudi Arabia, Montreal, Canada and Seoul, South Korea hosting Boccia competitions in 2026.

"We can’t wait to welcome the world to Lakeshore and Birmingham in June 2026 as we continue to grow the sport, support our athletes, and advance the global Boccia community," said Kathy Brinker, high-performance consultant for Boccia United States.

Boccia, an adapted version of Bocce, became a Paralympic sport in 1984 and is one of only two Paralympic sports without a parallel Olympic counterpart. Originally designed for athletes with Cerebral Palsy, Boccia has become one of the fastest-growing Paralympic sports practiced in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The full list of 2026 World Boccia sanctioned events includes:

Ryad 2026 World Boccia Challenger, Saudi Arabia

Montreal 2026 World Boccia Cup, Canada

Birmingham 2026 World Boccia Challenger, USA

South American Para Games – Valledupar, Columbia

Povoa 2026 World Boccia Cup – Portugal

Astana 2026 World Boccia Cup, Kazakhstan

Poznan 2026 World Boccia Challenger, Poland

Seoul 2026 World Boccia Championships, Korea

Pilsen 2026 World Boccia Challenger, Czech Republic

Asian Para Games – Nagoya, Japan

Foz do Iguaçu 2026 World Boccia Cup, Brazil

For more information on Lakeshore Foundation and Boccia United States, visit www.lakeshore.org.