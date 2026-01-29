Workshop at Homewood library offers practical job search strategies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Collier Leadership Consulting

Homewood Public Library will host “Finding Your Next Role with Purpose: Job Search Strategies That Work” on Friday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon in Room 102 as part of the library’s Professional Series presented by Collier Leadership.

The workshop is designed to help participants better understand the job search process and approach it with clarity and confidence. Led by Cindy Collier of Collier Leadership Consulting, the session will focus on aligning skills, passions and leadership potential with meaningful career opportunities, while offering a proven framework for navigating today’s job market.

Collier brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior business leader and is a certified Emotional Intelligence practitioner and DISC consultant. She works with both emerging and established leaders to support professional growth and purpose-driven career development.

Registration is requested for headcount purposes and can be completed at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15061492.