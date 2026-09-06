Work to begin on US 31 access project

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Traffic travels along U.S. 31 in Homewood. The Alabama Department of Transportation has a project planned to reduce access points to the federal highway to help traffic flow in a more organized fashion.

Work is expected to begin on the U.S. 31 access management project in Homewood in early fall, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT at press time was preparing to award the construction contract to the low bidder, Wiregrass Construction Co. The total construction bid was $3,319,179. A state grant is covering $1,962,282 of the cost, and the city of Homewood is paying the overage of $1,356,896. The work should take about nine months once it starts, according to ALDOT.

The job involves reducing the number of access points to the federal highway between Ventura Avenue and Old Montgomery Highway and resurfacing the road from Hollywood Boulevard to Shades Crest Road.

The project is the very definition of addition by subtraction. The reduction in access points should increase the level of safety for those who travel that road, ALDOT spokesman Jon Paepcke said.

“The public should expect delays and necessary lane closures during construction,” Paepcke said, “but ALDOT believes access and driving surface improvements will be worth the temporary inconveniences.”

Homewood City Engineer Amy Zari said all the changes being made are safety related.

“We’re not just arbitrarily taking away an access,” Zari said. “It’s because there’s a good reason, either with high crash volume at specific intersections or just unsafe geometric configurations of the roadway. There’s reasoning behind all the design choices that we’re making.”

Zari said U.S. 31 in Homewood has seen a high amount of vehicular crashes.

“I believe it’s on the high-injury network, which just basically says that it’s a segment of road that sees a lot of injuries based on the crash data,” she said. “What we’re hoping to accomplish from the design is reduce conflict points between vehicles, which would in turn reduce the number of crashes and high-injury crashes on this roadway.”

Pedestrian traffic is another element of the design project.

“We’ll be upgrading some pedestrian sidewalks, adding in some sidewalks [and] adding in a crossing over at U.S. 31 and Ventura,” the city engineer said. “That will help out a lot with the neighbors who live on the eastern side of U.S. 31 who want to walk into downtown Homewood. They’ll have that crossing there, overall just cleaning up all the redundant accesses on this road and trying to improve the safety of this road.”

In July 2024, the Homewood City Council gave permission for the mayor to execute a construction agreement with ALDOT for the project. Homewood received the maximum of nearly $2 million available in that round of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grants.

The state awarded $40 million in state transportation grants to cities and counties for road and bridge projects. The ATRIP-II program was created by the Rebuild Alabama Act, which requires money to be set aside from ALDOT’s share of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.