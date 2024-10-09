Witches Ride raises cancer awareness for 12th year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The witches line up for the 10th annual Homewood Witches Ride at Homewood Central Park benefiting the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB in October 2022. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Children watch and wait for the witches to toss candy as they ride by. Prev Next

A colorful flock of witches will once again descend upon Homewood, but they’ll arrive on bikes, not brooms.

They’ll be gathering on Oct. 27 for the 12th annual Homewood Witches Ride, benefiting the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Janie Ford Mayer conceptualized the event after her mother, Paula Stringfellow Ford, passed away from cancer.

“My mother loved to participate in the Witches of South Walton ride,” Mayer said, referring to an annual Florida-based fundraiser. “My mom wouldn't want me to be sad, but celebrate and have a party when thinking of her.”

“The Homewood Witches Ride was created to celebrate not only those who were fighting but also those we have lost,” Mayer added. “We wanted to bring joy to those who are left behind missing loved ones, all while supporting such a great cause.”

Organizing the event includes coordinating with the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and Homewood Central Park, along with finding sponsors.

Mary Jane Gibson, associate director of development at the O’Neal Cancer Center, stated that the financial impact of the Witches Ride increases every year, with last year’s event bringing in $50,000 for rare cancer research.

Dr. Barry Sleckman, director of the O’Neal Cancer Center, spoke highly of the fundraiser and how it contributes to improving cancer care.

“We are profoundly grateful for the Homewood Witches Ride’s support and the tremendous effort behind it,” Sleckman said. “The hard work of the dedicated organizing team and the generosity and enthusiasm of the community translate into crucial resources for advancing cancer research.”

Ryanne Player and Brett Cole, both Homewood residents, are the ride’s co-organizers.

“Loving what it stood for and what the money went towards, I had to eventually join in,” said Player, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Cole was also drawn to the event as a result of having family members who battled cancer.

“Between my love of all things Homewood, a good Halloween costume and raising awareness of cancer research, getting involved in Homewood Witches Ride was a perfect fit,” Cole said.

Riders of all ages dress in creative costumes, decorate their bikes and toss candy to the crowd.

“The idea is to have fun celebrating with friends who have all been touched by cancer in some way,” Mayer said.

“Moms tell me all the time that their kids look forward to or get more excited about seeing all the witches ride through the city and catching the candy than they do about Halloween,” Mayer said. “This would have brought my mother so much joy to know how loved this event is, to not only the children, but all ages."

The bike route is 2.5 miles long and the ride begins at 2 p.m. at Homewood Central Park. The event coincides with Homewood’s fall festival, and registration begins Oct. 1. Registration is $60.

Visit bit.ly/491Cj22 for more information.