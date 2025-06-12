Winslow Armstead running for Ward 4 council seat

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Winslow for Ward 4 Winslow Armstead is running to represent Ward 4 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Homewood resident Winslow Armstead has announced he's running for City Council, aiming to represent the new Ward 4.

Armstead, who serves as Vice Chair of the Homewood Planning Commission and is a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustments, shared his campaign announcement on social media Thursday morning.

"Like many of you, my family and I chose to live in Homewood because we value its strong sense of community, commitment to excellent schools, safe environment, and small-town charm," Armstead said in his announcement. "These defining qualities are worth protecting as we thoughtfully consider opportunities for change and growth. When guided by our core values, progress can strengthen what makes Homewood special.

"I am dedicated to serving our Homewood community. Whether coaching youth basketball, serving as Vice Chair of the Homewood Planning Commission, or as a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustments, I strive to be known for my kindness, transparency, and consistent advocacy for my neighbors."

Armstead is a senior strategic account manager with Altec, and he has been with the company for over 18 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2021and the BZA in 2024.

"I am running for City Council Ward 4 with a plan rooted in listening –ensuring that every resident’s concerns, questions, and hopes are heard and valued," Armstead said in his announcement. "From elevating community voices around the Landmark Creekside proposal to providing careful oversight of redevelopment projects like Brookwood Village, I believe in a collaborative approach to decision-making that puts Homewood first.

"I am ready to work hard to represent Ward 4-listen to your voice, promote your ideas and advocate for your concerns with integrity, accountability and a shared commitment to moving forward together."

Visit winslowforward4.com for more information on his campaign.