Winner of 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off never cooked chili before

× 1 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Birmingham Men's Law Firm team accepts the grand prize trophy at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 2 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People visit tents and socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 3 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tom Williams of the HPM team scoops out some chili at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 4 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mason Smith of Demopolis, Alabama, had his face painted at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 5 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Livewire band plays at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 6 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People visit tents and socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 7 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Brad Boswell of the Fairway Investments team mans the chili pot at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 8 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Connor Perine of the Brasfield and Gorrie Chili Ray Cyrus team sets up chili for distribution at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 9 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Livewire band plays at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 10 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Liz Sullivan, Mark Joseph and Anna O'Connell were among attendees at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 11 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People visit tents and socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 12 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People visit tents and socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 13 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson From left, Ryan Quinn, Kristy Wynn and Suzanne McGuire were among attendees at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 14 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People spread out and relax on the grass at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. From left are Cecilia Coulter, Rives Pringle, Shelley Pringle and Lizzie Pringle. × 15 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Michelle Latulipe, center, poses for a photo with members of the Hargrove Engineers team at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Others, from left, are Ryan Causin, Suzanne Causin, Angela Causin and Rana Alkadi. × 16 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Teddy Hill of Helena, Alabama, spins the wheel to win a prize at the Birmingham Stallions tent at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 17 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Children play on inflatables at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 18 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 19 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Nelson Earley, left, and Tyler Gainer hand out chili samples for the Protective team at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 20 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Payline band performs at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 21 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Wilkins Furman gets a dog balloon from Tracy's Balloons at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 22 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Payline band performs at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 23 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Chili samples from the Ecncompass Health team sit ready for the taking at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 24 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Will Bruser, left, and JP Williams were among attendees at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 25 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 26 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Samford University Sigma Chi Fraternity accepts the People's Choice award at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 27 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Superheroes team from First Horizon Bank accepts the third place spirit award at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 28 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Alabama Power team accepts the second runner-up trophy at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 29 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Southern Sky Aviation team accepts the first runner-up trophy at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 30 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 31 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Brasfield and Gorrie Chili Ray Cyrus team accepts the first place spirit award at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 32 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Alabama Graphics Chilimasters team accepts the second place spirit award at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 33 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Team Grapico from Buffalo Rock accepts the Participants' Choice Award at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 34 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Brasfield & Gorrie Chili Ray Cyrus team accepts the sportsmanship trophy at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 35 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson ABC 33/40 weatherman James Spann, right, serves as emcee for the trophy presentation at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. With him is Sara Newell, president and CEO of the Exceptional Foundation. × 36 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the HPM team prepare chili for distribution at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. From left are Tom Williams, Brad Cook and Sarah Logan. × 37 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People relax at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 38 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Shirley Jiminez of Shirley's Face Painting paints a unicorn on the face of Holland Harrison of Hoover, Alabama, at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. × 39 of 39 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People visit tents and socialize at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Prev Next

Some people work years perfecting their chili recipes, but the winner of the Exceptional Foundation’s 2026 Chili Cook-Off on Saturday had never cooked chili before in his life.

John Starkey, the head chef of the Birmingham Men’s Law Firm team that captured the grand prize in this year’s cookoff, doesn’t even like chili.

His father, Gregory Starkey (the founder of the Birmingham Men’s Law Firm), told him this week he was participating in the chili cookoff and asked him if he wanted to cook. He agreed.

“I started looking up stuff on Facebook, and the first thing I came across — I’m like, ‘That’s what I’m gonna do,’” John Starkey said.

He and his team spent about two hours preparing 10 gallons of chili for the competition. He used some cowboy butter, equal parts of beef and sausage, and a secret ingredient he didn’t want to share publicly.

The Birmingham Men’s Law Firm has participated in the Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off 10 or 12 times but never got beyond the top 50, Gregory Starkey said.

Winning the competition out of 130 teams was quite the surprise, he said. “I didn’t expect it. It was so ridiculous. It was shocking.”

Sara Newell, president and CEO of the Exceptional Foundation, said the move to a new venue for the first time in about 20 years turned out to be a success. The Chili Cook-Off thrived at Brookwood Village for many years, but with the mall set for demolition soon, the time had come for a new location.

The Exceptional Foundation found willing partners in Liberty Park on The Urban Center property run by Harbert Realty Services, and the hospitality shown by them and the Drummond Co. was greatly appreciated, Newell said.

Final attendance numbers were not yet available Saturday afternoon, but Newell said she believes this year’s crowd topped the 14,000 who came last year.

There were 130 teams cooking chili this year, which was slightly less than the 140 last year, but the Exceptional Foundation had fantastic support from about 140 companies total this year, including sponsors, Newell said.

They had at least $360,000 in sponsorships this year, and the overall fundraising goal was to match the $470,000 raised last year, she said. Final numbers weren’t yet available Saturday, but she believes they likely will meet that goal, she said.

“We could not be more grateful to Vestavia,” Newell said. “The city has opened their arms to us. I love the fact that Liberty Park has ample parking. It’s a little bit of a distance, but we ran shuttles, and everybody still had a good time.”

She also was appreciative of the support from the Vestavia Hills police and fire departments, as well as support from city hall, she said. “They really opened their arms and made it possible for us to come.”

The Exceptional Foundation historically has received about one-third of its revenues from this one event. The nonprofit uses its money to care for more than 400 people with disabilities, providing daily field trips around the community, sporting events in which they participate, weekend outings, an annual prom and more. Some of those people are from Vestavia Hills, Newell noted.

The Exceptional Foundation also gained a lot of new teams and sponsors from the city of Vestavia Hills, and from within Liberty Park specifically, Newell said. Some of that was monetary support, and some was offering help with logistics, such as parking areas, she said.

Patience Layton, a member of the Encompass Health team, said this was the first year their company entered the Chili Cook-Off. Encompass Health’s headquarters is in Liberty Park and opened up its parking areas.

“We’re excited to have something like this at Liberty Park,” Layton said. “It’s amazing … Everybody seems to get into it.”

There were more than 200 people in line when the gates opened at 10:30 a.m., she said.

Mark Smith, a Birmingham resident who was attending his second Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off, said he liked the new venue and thought it was a good move.

“It feels like more space,” he said. “The police presence to navigate traffic helped out tremendously. There’s only so much you can do to get so many people in one place. It’s one of those things that makes you want to come back each year.”

Here’s the complete list of winners from the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off: