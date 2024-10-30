Where to vote on Nov. 5

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood The Shades Cahaba polling location will look a little different for the 2024 election on Nov. 5.

With the 2024 election less than a week away, residents will be visiting their polling locations on Nov. 5.

Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following locations:

Ward 1 - Homewood Recreation Center: Homewood Park - 1632 Oxmoor Road

Ward 2 - Senior Citizens Center: 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 3 - Edgewood Elementary School: 901 College Avenue

Ward 4 - Homewood Public Library: 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 5 - Former Homewood City Schools Board of Education office: 7 Hollywood Blvd. *Look for signs and staff to help you find your way. Voters should park in the horseshoe. More officers and staff will be on hand to manage traffic.

Why the change in locations for Ward 5? Homewood City Schools announced a change for the Nov. 5 election. It's the last time voting will happen on their property. Voters who used to head to Shades Cahaba gym will now cast their ballots at the old Board of Education office instead. This change aims to keep students safe by keeping strangers off the property. This will be a permanent change. Jefferson County is working with city officials to provide a new polling spot for future elections in Ward 5.

On election day, remember that the campus will be off-limits for campaigning and visitors. The playground will be closed, and school officials warn of hectic traffic and suggest planning for extra time.