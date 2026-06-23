Where to enjoy Fourth of July celebrations

× Expand Staff photo. Homewood’s 2024 Fourth of July festival and Thunder on the Mountain.

From rides and live music to historical reenactments, there are several Fourth of July events around town where residents can celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN HOMEWOOD

There will be something for the whole family at the Fourth of July festival in Downtown Homewood. Hosted by the city of Homewood and the Homewood Parks and Recreation Board, the festival on July 4 will have inflatables and rides in the streets, along with a DJ. Activities will end at the beginning of Thunder on the Mountain at 9 p.m., but the location is the perfect viewing spot to stay and enjoy the fireworks.

The festival will open at 5 p.m. and is free to enter. To ride or play on the attractions, an unlimited wristband is $10, which will be available for purchase near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South.

OUR LADY OF SORROWS CATHOLIC CHURCH

The 77th annual Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July festival will be held at the church’s campus in Homewood on July 4. The festival will feature food, bargain sales, games, a raffle and more.

The Trash and Treasure rummage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school gym and parking lot. Hot plate lunches will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parish Hall, and bulk barbecue (cold slabs of St. Louis ribs, whole Boston butts, half chickens and smoked turkey) and sides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early bird bulk barbecue will be available on July 3.

There will also be children’s games and bingo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A raffle drawing for 11 prizes, including the $10,000 grand prize, will be at 3 p.m. in Parish Hall.

SWEET HOME 250

Enjoy a patriotic event for the whole family at the two-day Sweet Home 250 celebration at American Village in Montevallo. From live music to historical reenactments, Sweet Home 250 will bring the country’s past to life on July 3-4.

The event will feature 18 Alabama musical artists, including Taylor Hicks, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chuck Leavell, Myles Morgan, Roman Street, Act of Congress and many more. A lineup of acclaimed authors, historians and storytellers will share more than 100 stories that helped shape the nation.

There will be children’s activities such as a stunt dog show, up-close encounters with birds, a puppet show, an interactive reenactment of Paul Revere’s ride and colonial games. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy celebrity chef demos, enter food-eating contests, see historical interpretations and watch fireworks. For more information or to purchase tickets to the 250th celebration, visit Sweethome250.com.

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN

As the state’s largest fireworks show, Thunder on the Mountain will light up the sky around Birmingham on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The illuminating sights can be seen from multiple vantage points across Birmingham and Homewood — or directly at Vulcan Park and Museum on Red Mountain.

Parking at Red Mountain is available, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Several local radio stations will be synced to the show’s playlist.