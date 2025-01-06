What to expect this year in Homewood

There are plenty of things to keep an eye out for in Homewood in 2025. Here are our top five things to be on the lookout for in the new year.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Homewood mayor Alex Wyatt wishes the community a Happy New Year in front of Homewood City Hall. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Reidinger. Stormwater floods Kenilworth Drive in May 2021. This is one of the areas that will be targets by Homewood’s construction and improvement projects in 2025. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Lakeshore Trail, a popular exercise path in Homewood, was extended past the intersection of Green Springs and Lakeshore Drive. The project was one of the first initiatives in the plan to make Homewood more walkable in 2025. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Brookwood VIllage. An aeriel view of the completed Brookwood Village, circa 1970s. Prev Next

Interim city manager

The city of Homewood posted a job opening for the interim city manager position on the city’s website on Dec. 13. The person hired will serve in the role from March 2025 to March 2026. In September, Homewood residents approved a referendum to transition to the council-manager form of government. The new government structure will go into effect in November 2025 when the new council and mayor are sworn in, and the city manager position will aid the city’s transition with eligibility to continue in the role, pending approval of the new administration.

The job description states that the city manager “acts as the municipal government’s chief executive and administrative head and is responsible to City Council for the proper administration of all affairs of the City.”

Job functions mentioned in the listing include directing department heads, preparing the annual city budget, planning and recommending future programs, referring requests and projects to the appropriate officials and communicating with both city council members and Homewood residents about city operations and policies.

The city is seeking applicants with related bachelor’s degrees and a minimum of five years of “executive level administration experience in a municipal or other related governmental agency environment.”

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 13 and should include a resumé, signed cover letter outlining qualifications, three professional references and a salary history and requirements. Email applications to City Clerk Bo Seagrist at Bo.Seagrist@homewoodal.org.

Changes to the city government structure

Entering into a council-manager government format in November will see Homewood’s five-ward, 11-member council reduced to four wards and five members, with one member for each ward and the mayor as council president. The election for these new seats and the mayor will take place on Aug. 26. To learn more and see a new ward map, visit cityofhomewood.com/new-govt-passed.

Stormwater projects

Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Reidinger. Stormwater floods Kenilworth Drive in May 2021. This is one of the areas that will be targets by Homewood’s construction and improvement projects in 2025.

As Homewood continues to struggle with stormwater flooding, like much of the surrounding area, the city will see some steps toward progress in 2025 as a few water drainage improvement projects are set to begin in the new year.

In October 2024, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) presented the city of Homewood with $1 million that she secured for these projects. The funding will be used to install a stormwater culvert at Griffin Creek along Huntington Road, addressing long-time stormwater drainage and flooding issues in the area.

“This project will replace decades old infrastructure and relieve the current bottleneck that has led to significant flooding on several private properties,” Sewell said. “We in Alabama are no stranger to severe weather. When disaster strikes, it is essential that our communities have the infrastructure needed to mitigate flooding and recover quickly.”

Cale Smith, head of the city’s engineering and zoning department, said they are still waiting for the money to come through but are expecting to begin work on the project within the year.

Since Homewood had been unable to secure the funding for this larger project until now, the city has put a lot of their own money into smaller stormwater projects in other parts of Homewood, including the current construction along Kenilworth Drive and Ridge Road. The spot was identified as an area of focus in 2023 when the city did a study on stormwater flooding. The project began in 2024 and will carry over into the new year.

Other areas identified in the study are Primrose (Melrose Place), the Edgewood Elementary School area, Bellview Circle, Glenwood Drive, the Overton Park area, the Homewood Middle School area and Oxmoor Road. Smith noted that the city has a master plan to address stormwater issues, but it will be a long road to completing all the projects needed and a timeframe is unknown.

“It really all depends on the budget, which we just did. And so we only really budgeted for one project, which was the Kenilworth-Ridge stormwater project,” he said. “We didn’t budget for it, but we have received, or will receive, money for that Huntington Road stormwater project. What we have budgeted for is continued maintenance on our creek walls.”

The city approved a budget in December 2024 for installation and maintenance of creek walls on Griffin Brook Creek and Edgewood.

For the information on the city’s stormwater plan, visit cityofhomewood.com/stormwater-program.

Walkability

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Lakeshore Trail, a popular exercise path in Homewood, was extended past the intersection of Green Springs and Lakeshore Drive. The project was one of the first initiatives in the plan to make Homewood more walkable in 2025.

The city will also celebrate the grand opening of the 1.4-mile extension to the Shades Creek Greenway. Smith said they are hoping to hold a ribbon cutting in February.

Homewood is also working on another connectivity project, creating a multi-modal facility project along Central Avenue, running behind Hero Donuts and Luca Lagotto, that will connect Central Park to Spring Park. Councilwoman Jennifer Andress said the project is going out to bid soon. Once completed, pedestrians should be able to walk, run or bike on the trail.

Brookwood Village Development

Expand Photo courtesy of Brookwood VIllage. An aeriel view of the completed Brookwood Village, circa 1970s.

After sitting vacant for the last few years, the once-bustling Brookwood Village complex may soon see some action.

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center has proposed a plan to renovate and convert the former Belk building into a roughly 135,000-square-foot medical office, and the city of Homewood’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the proposal in a meeting on Nov. 5.

The city has also recently entered an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with the city of Mountain Brook with respect to Brookwood Village.

The agreement would require the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans.

Andress, who represents Ward 5 and the area in and around Brookwood Village, said this is an effort that has long been in conversation, noting that both cities will “do what’s best for the region.”