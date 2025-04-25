West Row now leasing, bringing new life to old Econo Lodge site

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens West Row Lofts & Townhomes is a new complex in West Homewood, replacing the old Econo Lodge hotel on Oxmoor Road.

As West Homewood continues to grow, West Row Lofts & Townhomes is among the latest developments bringing new energy to the area.

Now 99% complete, the property has begun leasing its 51 townhouses and 18 loft apartments. Restaurants El Barrio and Paramount are also located on-site.

“This was a challenging site to imagine for this type of project, but when designers, developers and Authorities Having Jurisdiction work together, they can bring a vision to life,” said Kyle D’Agostino, principal and owner of Poole and Company Architects. “As architects, we are extremely critical of our own work, but we believe that this project satisfies not only the needs of the city but also the residents and district.”

The development sits on the former site of the Econo Lodge hotel on Oxmoor Road, which was demolished in October 2023. Poole and Company Architects initially approached Village Creek Development about the possibility of redeveloping the site.

Village Creek Development agreed and began construction of the roughly $32 million mixed-use project in early 2024.

The townhouses feature main-level kitchens and living rooms with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor gathering areas include porches and a dog park.

“The objective of the project was to replace a dilapidated motel with a livable, walkable residential community that incorporates community assets such as restaurants, green space and parking,” D’Agostino said. “We believe that we have succeeded in delivering all aspects of our original goal.”

Rents range from $1,875 to $2,950 per month for two-bedroom units. Three-bedroom units rent for $2,700. Visit westrowhwd.com for more information.