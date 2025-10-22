West Homewood Halloween Block Party set for Oct. 31 on Oxmoor Road

× Expand Photo illustration by Sarah Finnegan. Enjoy candy, games and other spooky treats at the West Homewood Block Party on Halloween night.

The West Homewood Halloween Block Party will take place Friday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. along Oxmoor Road between El Barrio and Patriot Park.

Hosted by Paramount Homewood and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, the free event features trick-or-treating, bounce houses, Halloween crafts, sweet treats, vendor booths, raffle prizes and other family activities.

The event is open to the public and does not require registration.

For more details, visit homewoodchamber.org.