West Homewood Farmer’s Market back for 12th year

The West Homewood Farmer's Market returns to Shades Valley Community Church beginning June 7.

Kenyon Ross of West Homewood Co. welcomes Homewood residents back to the West Homewood Farmer’s Market for its 12th year on Tuesdays, starting May 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market will feature vendors including Fiddlers Farm, Todd’s Produce and The Mathis Mini Farm as well as food trucks and kids activities, Ross said.

A local church created the market to “take care of land and animals” and create a “third space” for people.

“Third space is not work and not home, it can be any place but those two places. It could be a bar,” Ross said. “It’s a place where you feel safe to go and have community… We have a rule, there’s no politics or religion at the market, as far as we're concerned. We don’t let politicians or churches set up anything.”

Todd’s Produce, owned by Hal and Dordie, will feature a “variety of produce, jams, jellies, homemade ice cream and homemade novelty gifts.”

Fiddlers Farm visits five local farmers markets in the Birmingham metro area, according to West Homewood Co.’s website.

The farm is a “family-owned operation” that grows squash, ocra, green beans, peppers, eggplant and tomatoes.

The Mathis Mini Farm, owned by Brad and Michelle Mathis, will provide an array of fruits and vegetables as well.

The West Homewood Farmer’s Market will be open Tuesdays in June, July and the first Tuesday in August.