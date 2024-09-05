Weekly Roundup: what you missed and weekend fun

× Expand Illustration by Staff

As we head into the weekend, catch up on news you may have missed this week and take a look at some events happening Sept. 6-8.

In sports this week, Kyle Parmley gave us a recap of last week's football game where the Patriots beat Briarwood. The Patriots also ranked ninth in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association poll.

Also in sports, Week 3 of Under the Lights previews Friday's matchups between John Carroll and Carver and Homewood and Mortimer Jordan, and the Under the Lights podcast features thoughts form Parmley and Gary Lloyd on Week 2 and Week 3 of high school football.

In other news, the Homewood Board of Education heard the first reading of the proposed fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) Homewood City Schools (HCS) budget during its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 27.

The Homewood Public Library is also hosting their canned food drive for the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, and September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town: