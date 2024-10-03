Weekly Roundup: A weekend of fun and what you may have missed

× Expand Illustration by Staff Homewood Star weekle roundup

As we head into the weekend, take a look at some events happening Oct. 4-6 and catch up on news you may have missed this week.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here's a few things happening around town:

Jimmie Hale Mission’s 5th Annual Rescue Run: On Saturday, the run will take place in Downtown Homewood, 1830 29th Ave S., from 6:30-9:45 a.m. This run benefitting the Jimmie Hale mission, will feature 10K, 5K, and 1 Mile Fun Run options. Race attendees will receive a race t-shirt and swag bag filled with goodies. Post-race food items along with water and sports drinks will be provided. The 10K will be a double loop of the 5K, and is a run-only option beginning at 7:45. There will be a time limit of 1 hour and 45 Minutes (a 17 Minutes/mile pace) to complete the 10K. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and Fun Run. Race fees begin at $25, and registration can be completed online at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/AL/Birmingham/JimmieHaleMissionsRescueRun.

Alabama Outdoors Party on the Porch: On Friday, Alabama Outdoors is hosting their Party on the Porch event, located at 3054 Independence Dr., from 6-9 p.m. This is a family-friendly event, with activities for kids, a dog-friendly atmosphere, live music, food, corn hole and giveaways. Attendance is free, but attendees 21 and up are asked to donate (not required) $10 for a wristband and a souvenir cup. Proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Birmingham.

2024 Made South Fall Market: On Friday and Saturday, Events at Have, located at 2515 6th Ave S in Birmingham, is hosting the 2024 Made South Fall Market. The market features unique treasures from a diverse array of artisans and makers from across the South and will include food, drinks and live music and art. It will be open from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit https://bit.ly/47PMmHn for more information.

If you think you've missed news from this week, here's a recap of some of our stories from Sept. 30-Oct. 3: