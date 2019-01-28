Homewood City Schools to close Tuesday due to winter weather

× Expand Courtesy of National Weather Service Schools will be closed Jan. 29 due to forecasted inclement weather. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County from midnight to noon Jan. 29.

All Homewood City Schools and after-school activities will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29, due to an expected snow storm overnight.

The school system will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates through its website, phone and email notification systems and on social media. Homewood City Schools can be found on Twitter @HomewoodSchools and Instagram @HomewoodCitySchools.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County, which is in the "elevated" impact area, from midnight to noon Jan. 29. They are expecting rain to begin around 9 p.m. Jan. 28, followed by freezing temperatures and snow into the early hours of Jan. 29. While the majority of snow accumulation is anticipated in the morning, travel could be impacted throughout the day.

According to the warning, "Snow will come to an end around noon on Tuesday in [eastern Alabama]. While snow may fall for only one to three hours at a given location, it could be heavy at times, with accumulations of 2 to 3 inches across the warning area."

Go to weather.gov/bmx for more up-to-date weather information.