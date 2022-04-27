We Love Homewood Day set for May 7

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children play on inflatables at the 2021 We Love Homewood Day festival at Homewood Central Park. This year’s celebration is scheduled for May 7.

This year’s We Love Homewood Day — a celebration of Homewood featuring a 5K, fun run, parade, festival and street dance — is scheduled for May 7.

The day will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the We Love Homewood 5K. Same-day registration for the event will be from 6:30 to 7 a.m. at the picnic pavilion on Manhattan Street. Registration for the 5K will be $40.

Children in grades K-5 will have a race of their own from 8:40 to 9:30 a.m. in the Neighbors Ice Cream Scoop and Scurry Ice Cream Fun Run.

Students from Hall-Kent, Shades Cahaba and Edgewood elementary schools will compete to see which school can bring the biggest team to finish the fun run. The school with the highest grade level and highest percentage will be presented with an end-of-the-year ice cream party presented by Neighbors Ice Cream.

We Love Homewood Day

WHAT: Feature a 5K, a fun run, a parade, festival and street dance

WHEN: Begins at 7:30 a.m. with 5K, ends at 9 with street dance

WEB: homewoodparks.com/wlhd

The We Love Homewood Day festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park and will feature inflatable houses, rides, activities, a DJ and a pep rally/concert performed by the Homewood High School Marching Band at 1 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library and end after making a right on Evergreen Avenue, with parade awards given out soon after.

The day will end with a street dance from 7-9 p.m., featuring live music by Starz Live.