We Love Homewood Day set for May 1

× Expand Staff photo. We Love Homewood Day is back May 1 with a 5K race, daylong festival, sidewalk chalk art festival, parade to Edgewood and street party. It was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We Love Homewood Day is back May 1 after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day starts with a 5K race that starts and ends at Homewood Central Park. The course is the same as previous years and will go through Edgewood. Registration for the 5K is $30 until the end of the day April 30, then $40 on May 1. Proceeds from the race go to the Homewood High School Band.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy the We Love Homewood Day Festival, which includes a variety of rides, games and inflatables at Homewood Central Park. Wristbands are $15 and allow a participant to have unlimited access to the rides, or individual tickets can be purchased. There’s no fee to enter the festival.

During the festival, there will be food vendors offering sweet and savory options. Crafters, businesses and civic groups will set up vendor tents at the park and will have more space between each other as a pandemic safety precaution. A DJ will play music throughout the day, and at 1 p.m. a pep rally and concert from the Homewood High School Band will begin at the outdoor amphitheater.

The Homewood Rotary Club won’t be having its annual bake sale this year because of the pandemic. However, the club will host a sidewalk chalk art festival and will give awards in the following categories: best in show, most creative, chairman’s choice and best of show youth division.

Next is the parade, which starts at the Homewood Public Library. Line-up begins at 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m., traveling west on Oxmoor Road to Edgewood. Parade entrants won’t be throwing anything toward parade-goers this year. Participation is free.

Once in Edgewood, the street party will begin, featuring music from Starz Live and dancing.

Visit homewoodparks.com/special-events/we-love-homewood-day for more information or to register for any of the day’s events.