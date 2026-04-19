We Love Homewood Day 5K supports school fine arts programs

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Homewood

The We Love Homewood Day 5K will take place Saturday, May 2, beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the Edgewood neighborhood.

The annual event, part of the city’s centennial celebration, benefits the Homewood High School Fine Arts Department and brings together students, families and community members for a morning of activity and support.

Participants can choose from four options, including a 5K, a timed mile for runners ages 5-13, a fun run and a “snooze option” for those who want to support the cause without participating in the race. The 5K course winds through the Edgewood area, with chip timing and awards for top finishers, including overall winners, masters and age group categories.

The timed mile will follow the 5K and includes awards for top finishers by age group, while the fun run offers a shorter, untimed route for younger participants and families. Homewood City Schools elementary students are also encouraged to participate, with school-based competitions and incentives adding to the event’s community spirit.

Race day activities will include a warm-up session, awards presentation and opportunities for participants to gather and celebrate. Packet pickup will be held April 30-May 1 at Trak Shak Homewood, with race-day pickup available before the start.

Registration is $30 for the 5K, $15 for the timed mile and $10 for the fun run, with prices increasing after April 29. The “snooze option” is $30. Registration is available online at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/WeLoveHomewood5K. Early sign-up is encouraged for guaranteed T-shirt availability.