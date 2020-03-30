We Heart Homewood: Colorful mural brings 'a little happiness' to the neighborhood

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Tiffany, Pierce, Davis and Riley Jane Slocum created this We Heart Homewood chalk mural on their fence on Windsor Drive. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been stuck at home, so they took on this art project to bring “a little happiness” to the neighborhood.

Tiffany Slocum, a fourth grade teacher at Shades Cahaba Elementary School, gave her children a colorful task during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their We Heart Homewood mural, shown above, is on the fence of her house on Windsor Drive.

She saw the idea for a geometric chalk mural on Facebook. She used painter’s tape to create the design, and then she asked her three children to use chalk to color it in. In all, she said it took about an hour.

“I just thought we could use a little happiness right now,” Slocum said. “I’d seen people doing it on the sidewalk. But on the fence, everyone can drive by and see it. I’ve had several people stop and tell me they liked it and that it made them happy.”

If you or your children create chalk art during your COVID-19 quarantine, take a photo and send it to The Homewood Star’s community editor at ischnader@starnespublishing.com.