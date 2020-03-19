Way of the Cross set for Good Friday

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. The Way of the Cross 4-19-19 The Way of the Cross will be April 10 at 2 p.m. × 2 of 2 Expand The Way of the Cross information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at The Homewood Star recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

The Way of the Cross, a long-standing Homewood tradition, will take place on Good Friday, April 10, at 2 p.m.

The Way of the Cross is a communal procession that commences at Homewood Central Park and makes stops before arriving at Edgewood Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Amy DeWitte said the event’s end time coincides with when Jesus was said to have taken his last breaths. DeWitte said the event is special because it shows the importance of Jesus’ story and how he suffered for humanity.

“This tradition is special not least because it’s an outward and visible witness of the Jesus story,” she said. “It’s a way to invite the whole community to see and hear the lengths to which God will go to show love for all God’s people, whether they’ve heard that story all their lives or are hearing it for the first time.”

One person in the procession will carry the cross while the rest of the people follow before stopping to read scripture and pray. The person carrying the cross will change after every stop. DeWitte said the scripture will cover Jesus’ accusal, trial, conviction, crucifixion and burial.

Bagpipers and choruses will also be participating in the walk. DeWitte said anyone is welcome to join anytime during the free event.

“It unites people of faith around our common sacred story,” she said. “We may worship in different buildings on the weekends. We are a part of different congregations and practice Christians traditions a little bit differently, but the thing that unites us is our trust in the unconditional love of God, which is unmistakable in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.”