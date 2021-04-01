Way of the Cross set for Good Friday

× Expand Staff photo. A wooden cross, constructed by Kenny Smith, is carried during the Way of the Cross procession on March 30, 2018.

The Way of the Cross, a long-standing Homewood tradition, will take place on Good Friday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

The Way of the Cross is a communal procession that commences at Homewood Central Park and makes stops before arriving at Edgewood Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m.

One person in the procession will carry the cross while the rest of the people follow before stopping to read scripture and pray. The person carrying the cross will change after every stop. The scripture will cover Jesus’ accusal, trial, conviction, crucifixion and burial.

Bagpipers and choruses will also be participating in the walk. Anyone is welcome to join anytime, and the event is free.