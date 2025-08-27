Ward 3 City Council race heads to Sept. 23 runoff in Homewood

The only unresolved seat from Homewood’s Aug. 26 municipal election will be decided in a runoff on Monday, Sept. 23, as John Manzelli and Chris Lane face off for the Ward 3 position on the City Council.

Manzelli led the general election field with 633 votes, followed by Lane with 454. Because no candidate received a majority, the two top vote-getters advanced to a runoff under city election rules. Keith Young and Greg Cobb rounded out the Ward 3 race with 125 and 78 votes, respectively.

The runoff is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Manzelli, a Homewood resident and Chair of Theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, entered the race after organizing a petition opposing the proposed Creekside development. His campaign has focused on thoughtful redevelopment, improved city communication, and supporting the arts. He has also called for increased transparency from both city leadership and institutions like Samford University.

“We need a long-term, comprehensive master plan that reflects the values of our community while preparing us for the challenges ahead,” Manzelli told The Homewood Star. “I believe the next City Council has a real opportunity to lay the foundation for smart growth, strong neighborhoods, and lasting investments that will serve Homewood for generations to come.”

“City government must be approached with humility and respect,” he said. “With only 5 votes every council member’s judgment, temperament, and commitment will be magnified. We have got to work together and get things done. It can't be about ego.”

Lane, a longtime Homewood resident and founder of the local produce distribution company C Lane Company, has emphasized transparency, fiscal responsibility and community involvement throughout his campaign. He previously ran for mayor in 2020 and said he remains focused on protecting the city’s schools, neighborhoods and small businesses.

“I would proactively communicate with residents about city projects, early in the process, to help shape initiatives that may affect their neighborhoods,” Lane said. “I would host regular public forums and listening sessions. I am motivated to engage with anyone at any time about any topic.”

“Complete transparency is the cornerstone of trust,” he said.

Both candidates have stated they are committed to working collaboratively with newly elected Mayor Jennifer Andress and the city’s first-ever city manager, Glen Adams, as Homewood transitions to its new council-manager form of government.

Voters in Ward 3 will return to the polls on Sept. 23 to determine who will represent them on a streamlined, four-ward City Council.

For more on each candidate, visit Manzelli's full profile here and Lane's full profile here.