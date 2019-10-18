Council accepting applications for opening

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council is accepting applications for its open Ward 5, Place 2 seat until Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Peter Wright held the seat but moved into the role of council president after Bruce Limbaugh resigned Oct. 4. Ward 5 encompasses the Hollywood and Mayfair areas of Homewood. A map depicting the city's wards can be found here.

To apply for the position, send a resume and cover letter via email to City Clerk Melody Salter, melody.salter@homewoodal.org, or by mail to 2850 19th St. S.

Once the application window closes, the council will schedule interviews with candidates. The new councilor will serve alongside fellow Ward 5 representative Jennifer Andress.

For more information, call the city clerk's office at 205-332-6108.