Walk for a Claus returns Dec. 7 for seventh year

The Homewood Santa Claus Society will host its 7th Annual Walk for a Claus on Sunday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will begin and end at Grocery Brewpub, where participants will gather for holiday cheer before starting a two-mile Santa walk through downtown Homewood.

The parade-style walk is open to men ages 21 and older and requires all walkers to wear Santa suits as they spread Christmas spirit along the route. Golf carts, side by sides, ATVs and decorated Christmas floats are permitted for those who wish to participate with vehicles.

Admission includes food, beverages and a Homewood Santa Claus Society gift. Participants traditionally bring candy or small trinkets to toss along the route. The event will be escorted by the Homewood Fire Department and the Homewood Police Department.

Weather permitting, the walk will begin at 3 p.m., with the lineup at 2:45 p.m. The parade will return to Grocery Brewpub around 4 p.m. A silent auction featuring items from local vendors will follow, with winners announced at 5:30 p.m.

A portion of event proceeds will support local charities. Tickets start at $100.

More information is available at eventbrite.com/e/2025-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-1712512634389.