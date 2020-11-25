Walk for a Claus event returns in 2nd year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Paddock. The second annual Walk for a Claus will be Dec. 6 from 1 to 8 p.m. starting at The Grocery Brewpub.

A new Christmas tradition is starting in Homewood. For the second year in a row, a group of guys plan to dress up in Santa Claus suits and walk around Homewood to raise money for the Mike Slive Foundation.

The second annual Walk for a Claus will be Dec. 6 from 1 to 8 p.m. starting at The Grocery Brewpub. After a couple hours of fellowship and “enjoying Christmas cheer,” the Santas will embark on a 1.5-mile journey through Homewood at approximately 3:30 p.m. Last year, event organizer Richard Paddock said some Santas rode leftover floats from the Christmas parade, golf carts or four-wheelers on the Santa walk.

Paddock said he and some of his Homewood friends got the idea for the event after seeing the success from the annual Witches’ Ride during the Halloween season. The Witches’ ride gives women the chance to dress up as witches during Halloween, so the Walk for a Claus gives men the chance to dress up as Santa Claus for Christmas. Last year, in the event’s first year, approximately 100-120 Santas participated.

Registration is $45 and includes food, beer and a koozie. Participation is for men aged 21 and up, and a Santa costume must be worn to participate in the event.

Proceeds from the event go to the Mike Slive Foundation to support prostate cancer research.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-127090696695.