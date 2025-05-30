Vulcan’s Thunder on the Mountain set to light up Homewood on July 4

× Expand Staff photo. Fireworks light up the night sky over Vulcan Park during the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display.

One of the state’s most spectacular and beloved Independence Day traditions returns this summer as Thunder on the Mountain lights up the skies above Vulcan on July 4 from 9 to 9:30 p.m.

The show, visible from miles around, will once again transform Red Mountain into a dazzling celebration of patriotism, community and regional pride.

Hosted by Vulcan Park & Museum, this year’s show is sponsored by Medical Properties Trust and produced by Pyro Shows of Alabama. Thunder on the Mountain is one of the largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in Alabama. The fireworks are synchronized to a high-energy patriotic soundtrack broadcast by local iHeartMedia radio stations and aired on television statewide, reaching more than a million viewers each year.

Organizers say what makes the show so special is its setting atop Red Mountain, where Vulcan — the iconic statue and symbol of Birmingham — stands as a beacon visible for miles in every direction. “Vulcan represents perseverance and hard work, never giving up and a vision of the future,” Vulcan Community Outreach Director Jennifer Chandler said. “He is a perfect way to celebrate our nation's freedom, up here at the most unique fireworks display at his feet that can be seen from all around and encourages everyone to embrace those same things. We represent the past, the present and the future.”

The event is free, but for the first time this year, a limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for guests to view the show from Vulcan’s Kiwanis Centennial Plaza. Tickets are $250 each and include dinner, an open bar, live music and the best seat in the city. This special access is being offered to just 50 guests due to fire marshal safety requirements. Typically, Vulcan Park is cleared before the fireworks begin, since the show is launched from the lower parking lot.

Planning for Thunder on the Mountain begins about six months in advance and involves close coordination with city officials and emergency services. Homewood typically contributes $10,000 toward the event and hosts their July 4 festival in conjunction with the fireworks, closing off the downtown streets for pedestrian traffic, rides and other fun attractions.

While Vulcan Park itself is closed to the general public during the show, fireworks fans gather at locations all over the metro area — from downtown Homewood to Highland Avenue to distant rooftops and ridgelines — to enjoy the display. Some local restaurants even host their own viewing parties to celebrate the occasion.

“Just bringing the family together and experiencing the fireworks together is a wonderful thing,” Chandler said. “Making lifelong memories is what we do at Vulcan.”

For more information or to purchase VIP tickets when they go live on June 1, go to visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks.