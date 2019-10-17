Vulcans Community Awards honorees to be recognized at The Club

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Vulcan Park Foundation. Charity Moore, founder of Chocolate Milk Mommies, was honored as a Newcomer in the 2019 Vulcans Community Award for her efforts to increase awareness of proper breastfeeding and reduce infant mortality in the African-American community. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Vulcan Park Foundation. Kristina Scott, with the nonprofit advocacy group Alabama Possible, was named a Game Changer in the 2019 Vulcans Community Awards. Prev Next

The Vulcan Park Foundation recently announced its honorees for 2019 in the annual Vulcans Community Awards, which recognize citizens in the Birmingham area who demonstrate civic pride and leadership.

The recipients, chosen by an independent panel, will be honored at an awards dinner at The Club in Homewood on Nov. 7.

This year’s list of honorees includes a Homewood city employee and a former Homewood resident.

Charity Moore, a Homewood city employee, was honored as a Newcomer in The Vulcans Awards. She co-founded Chocolate Milk Mommies, a breastfeeding support group for women of color in the Birmingham area, and has assisted over 300 mothers with breastfeeding advice and support, according to her biography.

Kristina Scott, who formerly lived in Homewood and now lives in the Glen Iris neighborhood, was named a Game Changer for her work as executive director of Alabama Possible, a statewide nonprofit headquartered in Birmingham that seeks to break down barriers to prosperity through advocacy, education and collaboration.

The awards honor 13 people in five award categories: Lifetime Achievement, Newcomer, Hero, Game Changer and Servant Leadership.

The awards are also divided into two broad groups, The Vulcans and Spears.

The complete list of honorees is as follows:

THE VULCANS

► Lifetime Achievement: Cathy Sloss Jones of Sloss Real Estate.

► Hero: Loretta Herring of The Cancer Awareness Network of Children Inc.

► Newcomer: Mark W.C. Martin of Build UP Ensley.

► Game Changer: Buddy Palmer of Create Birmingham.

► Servant Leadership: Uma Srivastava of KultureCity.

SPEARS

► Heroes: Mary White and Shuanta Woods of Deja King Foundation.

► Newcomers: Mary Helmer of Main Street Alabama and Charity Moore.

► Game Changers: Adrienne Starks of STREAM Innovations and Kristina Scott.

► Servant Leadership: Joan Witherspoon-Norris of YWCA Central Alabama and LaTonya Smith of Aunt Ethel’s Helping Hands.

The contributions made to the community by these honorees “inspire all of us to engage in the community and to serve others,” said Angela Wier, the director of development for the Vulcan Park Foundation. “It is a privilege to share their stories.”

With Chocolate Milk Mommies, Moore is seeking to address the high infant mortality rate in the African-American community. African-American women are the least likely group to breastfeed or to receive proper training to breastfeed successfully, according to Moore. Over the last two years, Moore — who is studying to become a Certified Professional Midwife — has spearheaded a community baby shower program that has provided critical needs supplies to almost 150 families in the Birmingham area.

In her work with Alabama Possible, Scott has been an advocate for workforce development in the Birmingham area and the state of Alabama. She also directs statewide efforts to promote college access and success with a strong emphasis on promoting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Vulcan Community Awards received over 100 nominations this year from the Birmingham metropolitan area, which consists of Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker Counties.

For tickets to the Vulcan Community Awards dinner, which serves as a fundraiser for Vulcan Park & Museum, go to thevulcans.swell.gives.