Vulcan Park to host adults-only Halloween party Oct. 31

Vulcan Park & Museum will host an adults-only Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., offering a festive night of costumes, cocktails and Birmingham views.

Hosted by Vulcan’s Junior Board, the event will feature a DJ, catered food, a costume contest, a Halloween-themed mixology experience and more. Guests will receive two drink tickets with admission, and a cash bar will be available.

The event is part of Vulcan’s third annual Spooktacular series. All proceeds support educational and outreach programs at Vulcan Park & Museum.

Tickets are $50 each or $90 for two. Attendees must be 21 or older and present a valid ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit visitvulcan.com.