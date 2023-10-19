Vulcan Park & Museum announces Halloween event Vulcan’s Spooktacular

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum.

Vulcan Park & Museum (VPM) announced their Halloween event, Vulcan’s Spooktacular, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vulcan Park & Museum will host their first ever Halloween Spooktacular event on October 31. Trick or treaters will travel throughout the museum located inside Vulcan center to various trick or treating stations. Various photo ops will be displayed around the museum and park grounds. There will be music and free popcorn for all ticket holders. Sweet Spun cotton candy and Royal Creations will be available onsite for purchase. There will be wine, beer and cocktails available for purchase for those ages 21 and up.

VPM mascot, V, will be making a special appearance.

‘Community events such as Thunder on the Mountain, Vulcan’s Birthday Bash and Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience, are what Vulcan has become known for. It is our hope that with Vulcan’s Spooktacular we can provide yet another opportunity to bring the community together with a gathering place to enjoy fall festivities,” states Amanda Hare, VPM Director of Marketing & Public Relations. We anticipate that this will become an annual tradition that grows bigger and bigger each year for the entire family.”

Tickets are $6 for ages 13 and up, $5 for 12 and under and free for kids under 5 and Vulcan Park & Museum members.

Admission includes the festivities and museum.