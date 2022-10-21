Vulcan Park announces 2022 Community Awards honorees

Vulcan Park Foundation is pleased to announce the 2022 honorees for the annual The Vulcans Community Awards.

These prestigious awards honor 7 citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in four award categories: Lifetime Achievement, Hero, Game Changer and Servant Leadership.

This year, Vulcan Park and Museum received over 100 nominations from individuals in the Birmingham metropolitan area: Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, St. Clair, Shelby and Walker Counties, who worked tirelessly to affect change, serve, lead or make a difference in the lives of the people, places and organizations in the city.

Recipients were chosen by an independent panel and honorees will be recognized at the annual reception on Nov. 29 at The Club in Homewood.

The 2022 Honorees are:

The Vulcans

Lifetime Achievement: Dr. Jesse Lewis a Birmingham visionary entrepreneur

Hero: Bradley Johnson of The Bibb County Sheriff’s Department

Game Changer: Dr. Mark Wilson of Jefferson County Health Department

Servant Leadership: Lawrence Sheffield of Manufacture Good

The Spears

Heroes: Susan Montgomery Clark of The Megan Montgomery Domestic Violence Prevention Fund

Game Changers: Josephine Lowery of College Choice Foundation

Servant Leadership: Kelly Greene of Food For Our Journey

Director of Development of Vulcan Park Foundation Jennifer Chandler is awed by this year’s exceptional slate of honorees.

“It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate the 2022 Honorees for their extraordinary, selfless contributions to our communities. The important legacy these seven individuals have created will impact the lives of many for years to come.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at 2022vulcansawards.swell.gives. Sponsorships are also available. All proceeds from ticket purchases are used to support Vulcan Park and Museum’s mission.

To learn more about the recipients or to get involved, contact the Vulcan Park and Museum Development Department at 205.203.4817 or email Jennifer Chandler at jchandler@visitvulcan.com .

The 2022 Vulcans Community Awards are sponsored by the title sponsor, Medical Properties Trust and associate sponsor, Stone Building Company with additional support from Vulcan Park & Museum along with corporate partners, Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Protective, Regions Bank and Vulcan Materials Company.