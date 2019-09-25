Vulcan concerts continue in October

× Expand Photo courtesy of LaShana Sorrell. The Vulcan AfterTunes concert series will take place on Sundays in late September and early October.

For the 15th year in a row, area residents are invited to enjoy three days of concerts held in the shadow of the world’s largest cast-iron statue.

Vulcan AfterTunes, the fall concert series hosted by Vulcan Park and Museum, is returning to the stage this year on three consecutive Sunday afternoons: Sept. 22, Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. Gates will open at 2 p.m., opening acts will start at 3, and the headliner will take the stage at 4.

“This series has been going on for 15 years, and it is our pleasure to bring quality music for all to enjoy,” said LaShana Sorrell, spokesperson for Vulcan. “This is a great, family-friendly event that all will enjoy. There is no better way to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon than with great music, breathtaking views and the original iron man — Vulcan.”

The concerts will kick off Sept. 22 with country music artist Logan Ledger, followed by alternative/rock singer and songwriter Griffin House on Sept. 29 and popular blues artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on Oct. 6.

Seating is first come, first served, and park officials encourage visitors to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. No pets or outside alcohol is allowed, but beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Several food trucks, such as Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Cheezin’, Repecci’s Italian Ice & Gelato and Hyderabad Dum Zone, will be on site, too.

For details or to purchase tickets, which include entry to the museum and the statue’s observation tower, visit https://www.vulcanaftertunes.com/.