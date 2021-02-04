Virtual Valentine's for hospital patients

With Valentine's Day less than two weeks away, Children's of Alabama has created a way to send love to patients.

Free greeting cards can be sent through the hospital’s website through Sunday, Feb. 14. Visit give.childrensal.org/VDay to select one of the three card designs, which will printed and distributed by hospital staff to patients throughout the hospital on Valentine’s Day.

“When children are in the hospital, a simple gesture like a Valentine’s Day card can really lift their spirits,” said Mindy Wald, manager of events.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, staff is unable to accept in-person gift donations for patients at the hospital.

“Online shopping is a great way to support our patients any time of the year because the gifts can be shipped directly to the hospital,” Wald said.

The hospital’s online registry features perfect gifts for boys and girls of all ages. The hospital is unable to accept food/candy, stuffed animals, toys that depict violence, religious items, crocheted/knit items, and gently used or homemade items on behalf of patients.

For more information about donating to patients at Children’s of Alabama, visit ChildrensAL.org/Foundation.