City to consider intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Mountain Brook for Brookwood Village developments

The city of Homewood will soon consider a resolution that would enter the city into an Intergovernmental Cooperative Agreement with the city of Mountain Brook with respect to Brookwood Village.

The agreement would require the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans.

Council member Jennifer Andress, who represents Ward 5 and the area in and around Brookwood Village, said this is an effort that has long been in conversation, noting that both cities will "do what's best for the region."

Read the agreement document in Mountain Brook's formal agenda packet for their upcoming council meeting on Monday, starting at page 37, here. Andress said the resolution is likely to appear on the agenda for Homewood council's next meeting on Dec. 16.

