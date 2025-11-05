Veterans Day celebrations in Homewood

Veterans Day presentation with Niki Sepsas

When : Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m.

: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m. Where : Homewood Senior Center

: Homewood Senior Center Details: Join local historian and speaker Niki Sepsas for a presentation on the history of Veterans Day.

Salute to veterans concert

When : Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. Where : Homewood Public Library

: Homewood Public Library Details: The Homewood Pops Community Band will perform a patriotic tribute in honor of local veterans.

StepStone ceremony

When : Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m. Where : Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway

: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.

Out of the Darkness Walk

When : Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m. Where : Veterans Park, Hoover

: Veterans Park, Hoover Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.

UAB Veterans Day 5K

When : Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m. Where : Railroad Park, Birmingham

: Railroad Park, Birmingham Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

Veterans Day golf tournament

When : Monday, Nov. 10

: Monday, Nov. 10 Where : RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade