Veterans Day celebrations in Homewood

Veterans Day presentation with Niki Sepsas
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m.
- Where: Homewood Senior Center
- Details: Join local historian and speaker Niki Sepsas for a presentation on the history of Veterans Day.
Salute to veterans concert
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Homewood Public Library
- Details: The Homewood Pops Community Band will perform a patriotic tribute in honor of local veterans.
StepStone ceremony
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway
- Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.
Out of the Darkness Walk
- When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Park, Hoover
- Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.
UAB Veterans Day 5K
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
- Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.
Veterans Day golf tournament
- When: Monday, Nov. 10
- Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
- Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.
National Veterans Day Parade
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Birmingham
- Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.