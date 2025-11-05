Veterans Day celebrations in Homewood

by

Veterans Day presentation with Niki Sepsas

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m.
  • Where: Homewood Senior Center
  • Details: Join local historian and speaker Niki Sepsas for a presentation on the history of Veterans Day.

Salute to veterans concert

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Homewood Public Library
  • Details: The Homewood Pops Community Band will perform a patriotic tribute in honor of local veterans.

StepStone ceremony

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.
  • Where: Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, near Liberty Parkway
  • Details: Hosted by the Alabama Veterans Memorial Foundation, this tribute honors Alabama veterans recognized with engraved StepStones.

Out of the Darkness Walk

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
  • Where: Veterans Park, Hoover
  • Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk.

UAB Veterans Day 5K

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
  • Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
  • Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

Veterans Day golf tournament

  • When: Monday, Nov. 10
  • Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
  • Details: The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

National Veterans Day Parade

  • When: Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1-4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Birmingham
  • Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.