Valentine’s dinner theatre pairs a festive meal with a crowd-pleasing comedy

Homewood Public Library will host its annual Valentine Dinner Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The evening features a catered buffet dinner followed by a live performance of “The Chicken-Fried-Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood,” presented by Homewood Theatre. Dinner, catered by Christian Catering, begins at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Jones Hope Wooten, a team of playwrights (one of whom was a writer for “The Golden Girls”), the comedy follows a group of spirited women in Eden Falls as they juggle friendship, big dreams and plenty of chaos while trying to franchise their beloved day spa — all amid preparations for the town’s Azalea Festival. Along the way, a mysterious cookie-recipe thief threatens to derail their plans, leading to plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

Tickets are $50 per person and include both the buffet and the performance. Advance reservations are required, and tickets must be purchased by Feb. 6 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt.