Valentine’s Day in Homewood: Dining spots and couple-friendly activities

× Expand Soho Social

Whether you’re planning a first date or celebrating years together, Homewood has plenty of ways to set the mood this Valentine’s Day. From intimate dinner spots to relaxed outings like pottery painting, boutique browsing and trail walks, couples can find the perfect plan for a memorable night out.

Date-Night Dining

SoHo Social: If you’re looking for a relaxed eatery with a bar, SoHo Social is a great place to bring your date. Owner Dave Horn kept the feeling of community in mind when he began opening a series of restaurants, including SoHo Social. Here you can find entrees like steak and feta tacos, garlic bacon burgers, specialty salads and hot sandwiches. Check out their full menu by visiting sohohomewood.bar.

Expand Demitri's BBQ

Demetri’s BBQ: This soul food joint became a Homewood barbecue tradition in 1961 and was originally called El Rancho BBQ. Since then, Demetri’s has refined its tradition of serving Homewood for over 50 years. Couples can expect a wide menu variety, such as char-grilled shrimp and grits, a brisket sandwich and sweet treats like coconut cream pie. Learn more at demetrisbbq.com.

Expand The Battery

The Battery: This upscale tavern prides itself on having something for everyone, as well as chefs who make their meals with fresh, local ingredients. The rustic yet classy decor creates the perfect ambience for those wanting a more relaxed and casual vibe. Check out their full menu at manthebattery.com.

Expand Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails: This upscale restaurant provides guests with the perfect mix of elegance and comfort. Designed to pay tribute to Homewood’s common theme of fire and iron, this eatery provides craft cocktails, reimagined southern-style comfort food and a bar. Learn more at ironwoodrestaurant.com.

Expand Mandi Oasis

Mandi Oasis: Get a taste of Yemeni delicacies at Mandi Oasis located on Green Springs Highway. Guests can look forward to dishes such as slow-roasted lamb, chicken haneeth, fahsa and other cultural dishes that are perfect for those wanting to liven up their food palate. Check out their full menu at mandioasisal.com.

Expand GianMarco's Restaurant

GianMarco’s Restaurant: Nestled on 721 Broadway St. in Homewood, GianMarco’s offers a warm, upscale atmosphere ideal for a sophisticated date night. With white-tablecloth service and a thoughtfully curated Italian menu — standouts include pistachio-crusted fried Gulf oysters, mushroom ravioli and veal chop Parmesan — this restaurant brings elegance and flavor to the evening. Whether you’re settled into the main dining room or enjoying a glass in the wine bar section, the ambiance strikes a lovely balance between relaxed and refined. Learn more at gianmarcosbhm.com.

Things to Do Together

Expand Do-It-Yourself Crafts

Do It Yourself Crafts - Pottery Painting and Couples Creative Session: This local craft studio offers paint-your-own pottery, clay handbuilding and other creative workshops — perfect for a casual, interactive Valentine’s date. You and your partner can pick a pottery piece to design together, create something to remember the night and have fun without the pressure of a super formal dress up. It’s a playful change of pace.

Expand Classic Wine Company, SoHo Square

Boutique Shopping and Coffee on SoHo Square and Central Avenue: Wandering the streets of SoHo Square and Central Avenue gives you that cozy “small-town charm” right in the heart of Homewood. You can browse unique local boutiques, stop for a specialty coffee or pastry at a cafe and enjoy a low-stress but meaningful outing. This makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day stroll without the pressure of going out to eat.