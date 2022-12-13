Vacation of right of way carried over to next week

× Expand Homewood City Hall

While proposals have been made by both parties, work still remains to be done to reach an agreement between Shannon Waltchack and the Maniscalcos in a debate surrounding a road adjacent to the latter’s dentist office.

For several months, the parties have gone back and forth trying to reach an agreement, with the Maniscalcos, who own the dentist office at 2901 Central Avenue, wanting the city to vacate the right of way, allowing them to use a small road for parking, which was previously done by the past owner.

However, Shannon Waltchack is now working to develop an adjacent property for Alabama Power, which owns the adjacent building, and the road provides access to the future retail development. If the city vacates the road to be used for parking at the dentist office, it could block access to the development.

An attorney representing the Maniscalcos told the City Council at the Dec. 12 meeting their concept was initially to ask for the vacation of the right of way and then grant appropriate easements back to accommodate other development.

With negotiations still ongoing, the council carried that item over, as well as a request for permission to work in the right of way at 1707 Reese Street and the surrounding area, to the Dec. 19 meeting. The latter request was made by Shannon Waltchack as part of the Alabama Power development.

In other business, the council:

Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a document with Spectrum for the Alerus employer-sponsored voluntary retirement savings plan

Added monthly utility service to the classroom building at fire station 3

Approved paying fiscal 2023 appropriations to the Bell Center

Approved a no parking ordinance for Waverly

Approved a request to work within the right of way at 1501 Roseland Drive to remove a pine tree

Approved a request for permission to work within the right of way at 2510 18th Street South

Approved a request for permission to work within the right of way at 1722 28th Avenue South

Approved a front yard fence variance for a forthcoming coffee shop at 1625 Oxmoor Road

Approved a front yard fence variance at 1714 Ridge Road

Denied a sign variance request for the new Ace Hardware at 320 Oxmoor Road

Approved revisions to the city’s tree and landscape ordinance, including changes to definitions and options for residents to either plant trees or pay into the city’s tree fund, depending on circumstances

Approved vouchers