US 31 road work to continue for several more months

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Traffic flows north and southbound on U.S. 31 in Homewood.

Work will continue to improve U.S. 31 between Homewood and Birmingham through next spring, a representative from the Alabama Department of Transportation said.

Linda Crockett, ALDOT spokesperson, said the work on U.S. 31, which began in January, includes resurfacing the road, adding an auxiliary (merge) lane, ramp improvements, installation of a median barrier rail and work on retrofitting the highway’s bridge rail, which includes partial grading, drainage, pavement work and the addition of traffic signals and traffic striping.

That work is taking place from the junction of Bonita Drive in Homewood to the junction of Second Avenue North in Birmingham, a distance of about 2.5 miles.

The work is taking place at night and on weekends, with minimal impact on traffic expected, Crockett said. The budget for the work is set to stay between $11.1 million and $13.5 million, she said.

Crockett said the work will alleviate traffic and safety concerns, along with fixing some drainage issues.

