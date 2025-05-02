UPDATE: We Love Homewood Day

× Expand Patty Bradley We Love Homewood Day We Love Homewood Day 2016. Photos by Patty Bradley

This weekend's We Love Homewood Day event is seeing some schedule changes due to weather. The event was originally set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday with a 5K and Fun Run, with other activities continuing throughout the day until 9:30 p.m.

Due to the forecast of storms and rain during Saturday's setup and festival hours, the festival has been officially been rescheduled to Sunday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 p.m. This change ensures the city can hold the WLHD festival safely and enjoyably.

Festival Vendors: The city will be sending out another email with updated information and instructions for Sunday's setup.

The Street Dance and Parade cannot be rescheduled to Sunday. These events will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, weather permitting. The city will update the status of these events via their social media no later than noon on Saturday.