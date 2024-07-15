UPDATE: City provides more details on impact of Jefferson County sewer project

× Expand Courtesy of the City of Homewood The Hollywood neighborhood is the first location in Homewood to be impacted by the Jefferson County sewer project.

The city of Homewood has provided more details about the impact of the Jefferson County sewer project that began in the Hollywood neighborhood on July 10.

The project is part of County efforts to upsize and repair pipes throughout Mountain Brook, Homewood and Birmingham.

Updates are as follows:

There will be no disruption of sewer service, although there is the possibility of water or gas service disruption, but only due to an unforeseen situation. If this happens the homeowner will be notified and services re-established as soon as possible.

Roads will be closed in small sections at a time. There will be traffic control such as barricades, but not people directing traffic. Residents will always have access to their homes and the city will work directly with them to ensure this happens.

This project is a replacement of the sewer main. This repair will travel right down the middle of the road. No landscaping or triangles will be affected.

After the repair, there will be temporary patching. After 30-45 days, the area that was dug up will be re-paved.

According to the city, the project will eventually touch many neighborhoods, and they will keep residents informed as more details are available.