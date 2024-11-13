Upcoming Event: Trinity United Methodist Church Glow Parade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trinity United Methodist Church Homewood residents participate in the 2023 Glow Parade hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church's West Homewood campus.

Trinity United Methodist Church's West Homewood campus is hosting their annual Glow Parade on Nov. 17, inviting residents to join in and become the parade instead of just watching it.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Seeds Coffee, located at 174 Oxmoor Rd., and proceed down Oak Grove Rd. Participants will be decked out with glow sticks and glow lights.

Each year the church chooses an organization to highlight at the event, and this year they are shining a spotlight on Homewood Helps, a partnership between Homewood City Schools and concerned community leaders that works to address food and bed insecurity for all HCS students.