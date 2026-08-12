Ukrainian cultural festival celebrates 35 years of independence

Alabama United Hearts for Ukraine will host a Ukrainian cultural festival on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Homewood Senior Center auditorium, 816 Oak Grove Road.

The free event will celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ukrainian independence with performances highlighting Ukrainian music and dance, along with appearances by local artists.

Guests will also have an opportunity to experience Ukrainian cuisine through a charity sale of traditional dishes. The event is open to community members who want to celebrate and support Ukrainian culture in Alabama.

For more information, visit auhu.org/events.