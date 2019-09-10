Two Senate candidates to speak at Vestavia Hills library

× 1 of 2 Expand Secretary of State John Merrill. × 2 of 2 Expand State Representative Arnold Mooney. Prev Next

Two candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones will speak at the Mid-Alabama Republican Club meeting this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who lives in Tuscaloosa, and current state Representative Arnold Mooney, who lives in Meadow Brook and represents part of north Shelby County, will appear at the meeting.

Both men are Republicans, running against the incumbent Jones, a Democrat, who defeated Republican Roy Moore in a special election in 2017. The MARC previously hosted fellow Republican candidate Bradley Byrne as well as former Auburn football coach and Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville.